Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on existing home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After rising in the previous three reports, existing home sales dropped sharply to an annual rate of 6.100 million in December. Analysts, meanwhile, expect existing home sales falling slightly to a 6.088 million rate.
- Data on e-commerce retail sales for the fourth quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The index of leading economic indicators for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The LEI rose 0.8% in December, with the index expected to slow to a 0.3% gain for January.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 10:15 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
