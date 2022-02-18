 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 4:01am   Comments
  • Data on existing home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After rising in the previous three reports, existing home sales dropped sharply to an annual rate of 6.100 million in December. Analysts, meanwhile, expect existing home sales falling slightly to a 6.088 million rate.
  • Data on e-commerce retail sales for the fourth quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The LEI rose 0.8% in December, with the index expected to slow to a 0.3% gain for January.
  • The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 10:15 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

Thank You

