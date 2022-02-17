 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meet A Company Looking To Revolutionize The Speed Of Internet Data Transmission

Jacinta Sherris  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 17, 2022 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Meet A Company Looking To Revolutionize The Speed Of Internet Data Transmission

Photo by JJ Ying on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Michael Lebby, CEO of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 28, 2022. 

Michael discussed how the technology platform increases the efficiency of internet infrastructure - by specializing in transmitting data at higher speeds and with less power in comparison to most modern solutions. 

Watch the full interview here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LWLG)

Benzinga Announces This Week's All Access Guests
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Benzinga All Access Lightwave LogicNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com