Meet A Company Looking To Revolutionize The Speed Of Internet Data Transmission

Photo by JJ Ying on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Michael Lebby, CEO of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 28, 2022.

Michael discussed how the technology platform increases the efficiency of internet infrastructure - by specializing in transmitting data at higher speeds and with less power in comparison to most modern solutions.

Watch the full interview here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.