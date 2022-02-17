Why Marin Software Shares Are Surging Today

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) is surging Thursday after the company announced TikTok integration with its marketing platform.

Marin provides digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies. The company announced the ability to optimize TikTok ad campaigns through its MarinOne platform.

Marin said the integration with TikTok gives advertisers better insights and improves the performance of their TikTok campaigns through machine learning and automation.

"TikTok has transformed the way brands interact with audiences with engaging and interactive content and provides advertisers a full-funnel marketing experience from brand awareness to native in-feed engagement and even the opportunity to start cultural trends," said Chris Lien, chairman and CEO of Marin.

"We are excited to integrate our advanced reporting and automated bidding to help advertisers drive growth on this unique marketing channel."

MRIN Price Action: Marin has traded as low as $1.34 and as high as $27.26 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 24.6% at $4.08 at time of publication.

Photo: Solen Feyissa from Flickr.