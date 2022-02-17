Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on housing starts and permits for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 1.708 million annual rate for January starts, while permits are seen at 1.760 million.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to rise slightly to 224,000 for the February 12 week from 223,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After bouncing higher by around 8 points to 23.2 in January, February's reading is expected to decline to 19.7.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 5:00 p.m. ET.
