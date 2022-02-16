SRAX Buys Back Stock, Pays Dividend

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

SRAX has published a replay of its recent 2022 Sequire Metals & Mining Conference, including keynotes, and presentations from 70+ premier companies Per the $10 million share repurchase plan announced in Q3 2021, SRAX repurchased approximately $800,000 worth of stock during Q4

The company also made its first dividend payment through the delivery of preferred stock to shareholders

Most companies use technology to build value for themselves. SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) has taken it to a different level, using its technology to build corporate value by showcasing the opportunities in other companies. The Los Angeles-based company operates a portfolio of investor related products and services, including the recently completed 2022 Sequire Metals & Mining Conference. The model is paying dividends, literally.

With its proprietary SaaS platform Sequire, SRAX solves some of the most critical problems for public companies and investors alike. For companies, Sequire serves as a big data intelligence and communications platform providing actionable insight about shareholder behavior and trends that can…

Photo credit: Dividend by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

