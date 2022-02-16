 Skip to main content

Tesla Has A New Source Of Lithium From This Mine In Australia

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 2:47pm   Comments
Tesla Has A New Source Of Lithium From This Mine In Australia

In addition to computer chip and supply chain shortages, as well as a limited battery supply, some Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) EVs are being delayed for other issues. 

CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that Model X deliveries have been held back due to a lack of interior trim pieces. 

Tesla has already been preparing for a future of normal supply chains and increased battery production. As shared by Electrek, Tesla has signed an agreement with Liontown Resources which is working on opening a lithium mine in Australia, which is expected to begin lithium deliveries in 2024. The mine is located approximately 420 miles northeast of Perth in Australia.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic brought supply chain issues to many industries, Tesla's largest bottleneck was battery production. Tesla has always had trouble meeting the large demand for its cars with batteries as the culprit.

With this agreement, Tesla is preparing for a return to normal and gearing up its EV battery production to supply its soon-to-be four operating Gigafactories — Shanghai, Berlin, Texas and Fremont (California) — worldwide. 

Photo: Steve Jurvetson via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Australia Liontown Resources lithium miningNews Global Tech Best of Benzinga

