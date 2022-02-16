 Skip to main content

AirAsia Orders Vertical Aerospace's VX4 eVTOL Aircraft From Avolon
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 7:16am   Comments
  • Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with AirAsia Aviation Group Limited to lease a minimum of 100 Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s (NYSE: EVTL) VX4 eVTOL aircraft. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • In June 2021, Avolon pre-ordered 500 VX4s from Vertical to place with its global airline customers. 
  • Including the recent order, Avolon has now placed 450 of its VX4 pre-orders with several airlines.
  • The endorsement of the VX4 by AirAsia represents the aircraft’s first expansion into Southeast Asia.
  • The VX4 is a piloted four-passenger, zero operating emissions electric aircraft projected to fly at speeds of up to 200mph, over a 100-mile range.
  • Price Action: EVTL shares closed higher by 1.00% at $7.08 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

