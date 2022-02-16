Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail sales for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. December retail sales came in weaker than expected, falling 1.9% overall. However, January's sales are likely to increase 2.0% overall.
- Data on import and export prices for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import and export prices both cooled in December. However, import and export prices might increase 1.3% and 0.7% for January.
- Data on industrial production for January will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect industrial production rising 0.4% in January.
- Data on business inventories for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are expected to increase 1.8% in December following a strong 1.3% rise in November.
- The housing market index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index is likely to hold steady at 83 in February.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
