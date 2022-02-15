AECOM Secures Place To Support UK's Network Rail Operations
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has partnered with Network Rail to be a part of the £45-million Commercial Services Framework supporting the North West and Central (NW&C) region of the U.K.'s rail network. Deal terms not disclosed.
- AECOM has secured certain lots under the framework agreement. The framework lasts for five years.
- The appointment enhances AECOM's rail work in the region, where it is already working on Northern Powerhouse Rail, High Speed 2, and the Transpennine Route Upgrade.
- "Expanding our transportation business in the U.K. is an important strategic priority, and we are pleased to add to our growing framework positions through this appointment," commented Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM's global Transportation business.
