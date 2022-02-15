 Skip to main content

AECOM Secures Place To Support UK's Network Rail Operations
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 3:13pm   Comments
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACMhas partnered with Network Rail to be a part of the £45-million Commercial Services Framework supporting the North West and Central (NW&C) region of the U.K.'s rail network. Deal terms not disclosed.
  • AECOM has secured certain lots under the framework agreement. The framework lasts for five years.
  • The appointment enhances AECOM's rail work in the region, where it is already working on Northern Powerhouse Rail, High Speed 2, and the Transpennine Route Upgrade.
  • "Expanding our transportation business in the U.K. is an important strategic priority, and we are pleased to add to our growing framework positions through this appointment," commented Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM's global Transportation business.
  • Price Action: ACM shares are trading higher by 2.12% at $73.21 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

