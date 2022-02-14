Last Call To Invest In Vint's Rhone Valley Wine Collection

Alternative investment platform, Vint recently launched an offering for shares of its Rhone Valley Collection, featuring the top wines from the Northern and Southern Rhone Valley in France. The collection includes 360 bottles valued at over $150,000.

The Rhône 100 index from Liv-ex is at its highest level ever, seeing 15.8% growth over the past 12 months. The index collectively outperformed top indices for Bordeaux and Italian wines and even gold in 2021.

Vint launched the Rhone Valley Collection with 3,824 shares. The offering is now over 90% funded with less than 350 shares remaining.

About The Rhone Valley Collection: The most in-demand wines in this collection are the three single-vineyard “La La” wines, La Mouline, La Landonne and La Turque, of which this collection features multiple vintages of each. The most notable of these wines in the collection is the 2010 vintage, with each of the three wines being awarded 100 points.

This collection also features wines from two of the most celebrated producers from the Southern Rhone Valley: Pegau and Château de Beaucastel from the Châteauneuf-du-Pape region, which makes up 55% of all Rhone wines traded on Liv-ex in recent years.

View more details on this collection on Vint’s wine investment platform.

Wine as an Investment: While investing in wine may be a new concept for most retail investors, it has been a popular asset class among institutional investors and the ultra-wealthy for decades. Bottles of highly coveted wines increase in value as the supply becomes increasingly limited when bottles are consumed.

About Vint: It would be quite difficult for the average investor to know which wines are going to be most likely to increase in value and even more difficult to gain access to a collection of that wine early enough to realize a substantial profit.

Vint has the buying power, industry connections and knowledge necessary to gain access to the most sought-after wines on the market at attractive prices before they reach peak value. The company also makes it possible for individual investors to gain access to these wines with minimum investments as low as $25.

Investors can gain access to the Rhone Valley collection as well as future offerings by signing up on the Vint platform.

Photo by Scott Warman on Unsplash