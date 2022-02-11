Knightscope Announces Board Appointment

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Suzanne Muchin will join its board of directors, effective immediately. “Ms. Muchin is a Clinical Associate Professor at the Kellogg School of Management and a graduate of Tufts University. She is also co-Founder and CEO of Bonfire, a company created to ignite the power of women to change the rules of the modern workforce,” reads the press release. “Ms. Muchin co-hosts the popular podcast, The Big Payoff, with her Bonfire co-Founder and longtime business partner, Rachel Bellow.”

“Suzanne is a highly successful 7-time Founder with a deep passion for our long-term mission and I’m excited to welcome her to the Board,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO of Knightscope. “The Knightscope Board of Directors is comprised of 86% female, 43% minority and 100% in overall diversity representing our diverse shareholder base, setting what I hope will be a new standard in corporate governance.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/WdDPp

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Knightscope.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Knightscope are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/Knight

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer UNLIMITED Words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement.

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.