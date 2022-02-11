Philip Morris International Inc. Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) traded at a new 12-month high today of $106.70. So far today approximately 794,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Philip Morris International Inc. have traded between a low of $83.98 and a high of $106.70 and are now at $106.47, which is 27% above that low price.

Philip Morris International Inc. is currently priced 11.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $94.43.

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, the company aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Management’s vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image credit: Earnings by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.