 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Astra Space Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2022 10:35am   Comments
Share:
Why Astra Space Shares Are Falling Today

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) is trading lower Friday after the company experienced an issue with a flight that resulted in payloads not being delivered to orbit.

The stock was halted Thursday afternoon after part of the rocket appeared to lose control on the company’s live webcast of the launch. Astra shares tumbled by more than 25% and remain on a downward trajectory today. 

The failed mission aimed to deliver payloads to orbit for NASA. Astra CEO Chris Kemp confirmed its failure on Twitter yesterday, extending apologies to NASA. 

"We experienced an issue in today's flight. I'm deeply sorry we were not able to deliver our customer's payloads," Kemp said. The company also confirmed the issues via Twitter. 

Astra is a technology company that provides space services, including satellite launch services and other space services, based on a proprietary, vertically integrated technology platform. The company made its public debut last year after completing a SPAC merger.

See Also: Why Expedia Shares Are Rising Today

Following the incident, BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded Astra from a Neutral rating to an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $7 to $4.

ASTR Price Action: Astra has traded as low as $3.25 and as high as $16.95 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 12.7% at $3.42 at time of publication. 

Photo: courtesy of John Kraus and Astra.

Latest Ratings for ASTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Jan 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ASTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASTR)

78 Biggest Movers From Friday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
BofA Securities Analyst Downgrades Astra, Citing Botched Rocket Launch And Probe Of Leadership
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
47 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ABNBTruist SecuritiesMaintains190.0
ALLTNeedhamMaintains16.0
CRSPRBC CapitalMaintains95.0
ABNBDA DavidsonMaintains235.0
HUNWells FargoMaintains50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com