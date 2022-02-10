Knightscope Inks New Deal To Serve Atlanta Nonprofit

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, has contracted with an Atlanta-based organization to keep its client location secure and safe. According to the announcement, Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) will be patrolling the organization’s downtown offices. The organization provides services that help the aging population complete daily tasks and combat loneliness as well as preserve their health, security and ability to live independently.

”Knightscope will play a key role in keeping the client location secure against criminal mischief and vehicle break-ins, warding off trespassers and providing a more cost-effective physical security presence, allowing them to focus on their stated mission,” the company stated in the press release.

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/3AnOj

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.Knightscope.com.

Image sourced from Wikimedia Commons

