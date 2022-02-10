 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Air Launches Daily Service To Omaha, Nebraska
FreightWaves  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 10, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Air Launches Daily Service To Omaha, Nebraska

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The relentless beat of expansion for the Amazon Air express network continued Thursday with the launch of daily service to Omaha, Nebraska.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) said an inaugural flight operated by partner Silver Airways using an ATR72-500 turboprop arrived at Eppley Airfield from its regional air hub in Fort Worth, Texas. 

Package handling at the airport is being provided by GAT Airline Ground Support.

The daily service will support faster deliveries for Prime members in Nebraska and western Iowa, areas that are seeing increased demand for online orders. Amazon opened its first fulfillment center in Nebraska, in Papillion, last year.

Amazon Air last month began flying to Wichita, Kansas. It has added about a dozen destinations to its network in the past year.

Silver Airways, a privately held regional airline based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that operates passenger service in the Southeast, Bahamas and the Caribbean with small propeller aircraft and seaplanes, is Amazon's latest outsourced transportation partner. It began flying under contract with Amazon in November, serving Des Moines, Iowa, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, from Alliance Fort Worth Airport.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

RELATED NEWS:

Amazon Air begins daily express delivery to Wichita, Kansas

Image provided by FreightWaves

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

7 Grocery Outlet Stocks That Will Benefit From The Rising Inflation Trend
5 Ways The Super Rich Spend $50 Billion
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Uhhhhhh, Can't Spend Your Dogecoins At McDonald's? You Can Spend Them Here
Coinbase Plans To Add 2,000 Employees This Year Due To 'Enormous Product Opportunities' In Web 3.0
Here's Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Is Being Released On May 25, A Significant Star Wars Holiday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Freightwaves Partner ContentNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com