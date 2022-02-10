 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Alibaba Is Capitalizing To Promote 2022 Beijing Olympics
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 6:44am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Alibaba Is Capitalizing To Promote 2022 Beijing Olympics
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABAreleased a virtual idol promoting the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
  • Named "Dong Dong," the virtual idol, a computer-generated character, is "a passionate, Beijing-born 22-year-old woman who loves winter sports."
  • Since early February, Dong Dong has appeared in nightly broadcasts via Taobao Live, Alibaba's live-streaming services.
  • DAMO Academy, Alibaba's research arm for advanced technology, created Dong Dong.
  • Dong Dong shares bits of Olympics-related trivia, promotes Olympics-related merchandise, and dances in live-streaming sessions, Reuters reports.
  • Virtual idols have become a rage in China over the past few years.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.95% at $125.30 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Alibaba Partners With Canaan Over AI
Sea's Management Investors Smell More Trouble Post India Ban Triggered Selloff
Tesla Rivals Li Auto, Xpeng Strike Gains In Hong Kong While Alibaba, Other Tech Giants Are Muted
Why Sea Shares Are Sinking Today
India Bans 54 Chinese Apps Including That From Sea, Alibaba, NetEase, Tencent
Rams Win Super Bowl LVI, Coinbase Ad Goes Viral, McDonald's Disappoints Doge Fans And More: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com