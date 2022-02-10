Here's How Alibaba Is Capitalizing To Promote 2022 Beijing Olympics
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) released a virtual idol promoting the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
- Named "Dong Dong," the virtual idol, a computer-generated character, is "a passionate, Beijing-born 22-year-old woman who loves winter sports."
- Since early February, Dong Dong has appeared in nightly broadcasts via Taobao Live, Alibaba's live-streaming services.
- DAMO Academy, Alibaba's research arm for advanced technology, created Dong Dong.
- Dong Dong shares bits of Olympics-related trivia, promotes Olympics-related merchandise, and dances in live-streaming sessions, Reuters reports.
- Virtual idols have become a rage in China over the past few years.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.95% at $125.30 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
