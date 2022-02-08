 Skip to main content

Vectrus Obtains $250M Logistics Support Services Task Order
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 3:19pm   Comments
  • Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) has received a new five-year cost-plus-fixed-fee task order valued at $250 million to provide logistics support services to the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Georgia.
  • The task order awarded under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise (EAGLE) contract extends through December 2026, including all option periods.
  • Price Action: VEC shares are trading higher by 1.50% at $43.85 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

