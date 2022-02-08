This Tesla Shows A Surprising Level Of Battery Loss After 100,000 Miles

A big concern for electric vehicles is that the lithium ion batteries that power them lose capacity over time. This is true of any battery, but the idea of it only lasting a few years in an expensive car before needing a replacement can be stressful.

Luckily, Teslarati shared this owner's experience after 100,000 miles of driving his Model 3 over four years. On top of reliability, cost and maintenance, the owner shared how his battery is faring.

After all those miles, the battery on his Model 3 only had 2.2% less power, or approximately seven miles of usable range, from the first estimate given by Tesla. The battery warranty on a Model 3 Long Range covers the battery for eight years or 120,000 miles, whichever comes first, and says the battery is considered within spec as long as it has 70% or more of its capacity remaining. A similar story was seen last year with Model S and X vehicles showing 10% degradation after 200,000 miles.

At the current rate, this electric car could make it more than 1.3 million miles before reaching the 30% degradation mark. And even then, theoretically, there is nothing stopping an owner from using the car, it simply would not be able to go as far on a full charge as when it was new. In the meantime, it's safe to say other parts of the vehicle may need to be fixed or replaced.

Now people buying new Teslas can feel a little better knowing their batteries should last a long time.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc.