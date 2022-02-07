 Skip to main content

NGL Energy Partners's Debt Overview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 2:29pm   Comments
NGL Energy Partners's Debt Overview

 

Over the past three months, shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) rose by 10.18%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt NGL Energy Partners has.

NGL Energy Partners's Debt

According to the NGL Energy Partners's most recent balance sheet as reported on November 9, 2021, total debt is at $3.42 billion, with $3.42 billion in long-term debt and $2.28 million in current debt. Adjusting for $5.53 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $3.42 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering NGL Energy Partners's $5.98 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.57. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Shareholders Look At Debt?

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

NGL Energy Partners's Debt Overview

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-DebtNews Intraday Update Markets

