5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 9:47am   Comments
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) - P/E: 1.73
  2. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) - P/E: 6.85
  3. Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) - P/E: 4.95
  4. Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) - P/E: 5.35
  5. Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) - P/E: 1.89

Genius Brands Intl saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.02 in Q2 to -0.03 now. ViacomCBS saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.97 in Q2 to 0.76 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.43%, which has increased by 0.08% from 2.35% in the previous quarter.

Urban One has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.25, which has decreased by 24.24% compared to Q2, which was 0.33. Thryv Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.72 in Q2 to 0.95 now. Most recently, Blue Hat Interactive reported earnings per share at 0.04, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.0.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

