Elon Musk's SpaceX Has Stationed A Team In Fiji To Help 'Reconnect Tonga To The World,' Says Official

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s satellite internet business is working to help restore internet connectivity to Tonga, officials from the Pacific Island nation confirmed.

What Happened: Fiji's Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said on Twitter that a SpaceX team is currently in Fiji to establish a Starlink Gateway connection between Tonga and the rest of the world.

The Hunga Tonga volcano's shockwave shattered Tonga's internet connection, adding days of gut-wrenching uncertainty to disaster assessments. A @SpaceX team is now in Fiji establishing a Starlink Gateway station to reconnect Tonga to the world. Great initiative, @elonmusk! — Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (@FijiAG) February 7, 2022

Tonga lies about 500 miles east of Fiji and about 1,100 miles from New Zealand’s north island.

Starlink — a division of SpaceX — is capable of beaming high-speed internet from low orbit satellites to remote areas on earth or places hit by emergencies.

Why It Matters: An underwater volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15 damaged an undersea fibre optic cable, snapping Tonga’s communication links with the rest of the world.

Musk offered to restore Tonga’s internet services on an emergency basis using the Starlink services, but said he needed a “clear confirmation” whether the help was required.

The billionaire entrepreneur's tweet went viral and numerous Tongans from around the world responded by requesting for help, saying it would enable them to contact their families in Tonga and coordinate assistance.