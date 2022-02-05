 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford's F-150 Lightning Plans In Jeopardy? Automaker Reportedly Plans to Cut Or Suspend Production At 8 Plants
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2022 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Ford's F-150 Lightning Plans In Jeopardy? Automaker Reportedly Plans to Cut Or Suspend Production At 8 Plants

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares dropped about 8% this week following the lackluster quarterly results the automaker reported. Notwithstanding the near-term weakness, the company continued to highlight its EV investments and plans that could be the central thesis to its growth story.

Now it appears that Ford's road to redemption may be bumpy.

Ford is planning to suspend or cut production at eight of its North American factories throughout next week,  Reuters reported, citing a company spokeswoman. The predicament was blamed on chip supply constraints that have continued to plague the auto industry since the onset of the pandemic.

The factories impacted would be the ones located in Michigan, Chicago and Cuautitlan, Mexico, with production at these locations standing suspended, the report said. The company also reportedly said production of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck at the Kansas City plant will be idled, while one shift will run for production of Transit vans.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla Revs Up Supply Chain, Volkswagen Underlines China Thrust, Ford-GM Hint At Faster EV Transition, Fisker Bound For Europe And More

Ford also plans to run a single shift or a reduced schedule at its factories in Dearborn, Kentucky and Louisville, the report said. Overtime at its Oakville factory in Canada will be scrapped, it added.

The company, however, expects volume production to "improve significantly" in the second-half.

One of the much-awaited EV launches of the year is the F-150 Lightning truck, given it will be enjoying a nearly first-mover advantage. The company has also been hinting at abounding reservations. Given the evolving scenario, it remains to be seen if Ford can ramp production to meet the demand.

Ford closed Friday's session down 9.70% at $17.96.

Related Link: Ford's EV Sales Jump 167% In January Even As Total Vehicles Sales Flatline

Photo: Courtesy of media.ford.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

EV Week In Review: Tesla Revs Up Supply Chain, Volkswagen Underlines China Thrust, Ford-GM Hint At Faster EV Transition, Fisker Bound For Europe And More
Biden Won't Acknowledge Tesla, And Now The White House Wants Elon Musk's Help With The Chip Shortage
Why GM Shares Are Falling After Ford's Earnings Report
Tesla's Topline Can Exceed Revenues Of GM And Ford Combined: Analyst Says When And How
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Ford Stock Sees Big Dip: Will It Bounce?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: F-150 LightningNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com