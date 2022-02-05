Ford's F-150 Lightning Plans In Jeopardy? Automaker Reportedly Plans to Cut Or Suspend Production At 8 Plants

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares dropped about 8% this week following the lackluster quarterly results the automaker reported. Notwithstanding the near-term weakness, the company continued to highlight its EV investments and plans that could be the central thesis to its growth story.

Now it appears that Ford's road to redemption may be bumpy.

Ford is planning to suspend or cut production at eight of its North American factories throughout next week, Reuters reported, citing a company spokeswoman. The predicament was blamed on chip supply constraints that have continued to plague the auto industry since the onset of the pandemic.

The factories impacted would be the ones located in Michigan, Chicago and Cuautitlan, Mexico, with production at these locations standing suspended, the report said. The company also reportedly said production of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck at the Kansas City plant will be idled, while one shift will run for production of Transit vans.

Ford also plans to run a single shift or a reduced schedule at its factories in Dearborn, Kentucky and Louisville, the report said. Overtime at its Oakville factory in Canada will be scrapped, it added.

The company, however, expects volume production to "improve significantly" in the second-half.

One of the much-awaited EV launches of the year is the F-150 Lightning truck, given it will be enjoying a nearly first-mover advantage. The company has also been hinting at abounding reservations. Given the evolving scenario, it remains to be seen if Ford can ramp production to meet the demand.

Ford closed Friday's session down 9.70% at $17.96.

