Why Are Mantech International Shares Soaring Today?
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 2:57pm   Comments
  • BofA analyst Mariana Perez Mora double upgraded Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT) to Buy from Underperform and raised the price target to $90, from $75.
  • The company's co-founder George Pedersen is exploring options for his controlling stake, which includes a sale of the U.S. defense contractor, with a market value of more than $3 billion, reported Reuters.
  • The analyst mentions the dual-class ownership structure has put a limit on ManTech's considerable upside as well as opportunistic share buybacks.
  • Perez Mora believes Pedersen's change in approach "opens meaningful strategic options" for ManTech that were not possible before. Given its profile and size, the company could be an attractive takeover target, contends Perez Mora.
  • Price Action: MANT shares are trading higher by 8.92% at $80.45 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for MANT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Nov 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyUnderperform
Nov 2021Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MANT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

