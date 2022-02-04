 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sidus Space-Red Canyon Software Partner To Support the LizzieSat Constellation Of 100 Satellites
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 2:54pm   Comments
Share:
Sidus Space-Red Canyon Software Partner To Support the LizzieSat Constellation Of 100 Satellites
  • Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) has created a strategic partnership with Red Canyon Software, Inc. to support LizzieSat Constellation of 100 Satellites. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Red Canyon, based in Denver, Colorado, is an engineering and software development company that provides cutting-edge technology to help government agencies and customers explore space and other planets.
  • Through this partnership, Red Canyon will support the design, development, assembly, integration, deployment, and sustainment of the LizzieSat constellation with its software solutions.
  • LizzieSat (LS) is a 100kg (220-pound) satellite with space to rapidly integrate customer sensors and technologies.
  • “The strength and experience that Red Canyon brings to our software engineering team will help us rapidly deliver cost-effective LizzieSat capabilities to our growing customer base,” stated Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space.
  • Price Action: SIDU shares are trading higher by 6.91% at $11.16 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIDU)

52 Biggest Movers From Friday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com