Sidus Space-Red Canyon Software Partner To Support the LizzieSat Constellation Of 100 Satellites
- Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) has created a strategic partnership with Red Canyon Software, Inc. to support LizzieSat Constellation of 100 Satellites. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Red Canyon, based in Denver, Colorado, is an engineering and software development company that provides cutting-edge technology to help government agencies and customers explore space and other planets.
- Through this partnership, Red Canyon will support the design, development, assembly, integration, deployment, and sustainment of the LizzieSat constellation with its software solutions.
- LizzieSat (LS) is a 100kg (220-pound) satellite with space to rapidly integrate customer sensors and technologies.
- “The strength and experience that Red Canyon brings to our software engineering team will help us rapidly deliver cost-effective LizzieSat capabilities to our growing customer base,” stated Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space.
- Price Action: SIDU shares are trading higher by 6.91% at $11.16 on the last check Friday.
