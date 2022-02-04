Kaival Brands Shares News Of Bidi Vapor Judicial Stay Of Marketing Denial Order

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Kaival Brands (NASDAQ: KAVL), the exclusive global distributor of products by Bidi(R) Vapor LLC, including the BIDI(R) Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system (“ENDS”), has announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has granted Bidi a judicial stay of the marketing denial order previously issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The court’s ruling, issued earlier this week, allows Bidi Vapor and Kaival Brands to continue to market and sell all of its BIDI Stick ENDS, including its tobacco, menthol and flavored products while Bidi Vapor continues with its legal fight to place Bits Premarket Tobacco Product Application (“PMTA”) for its flavored ENDS back under scientific review. “We expect this judicial stay will result in a rebounding of BIDI Stick sales,” said Kaival Brands and Bidi Vapor president and CEO Niraj Patel in the press release. “Many wholesale and retail partners had discontinued or slowed purchases of the BIDI Stick until we heard back from the courts on the likelihood of our merits case succeeding. This is what our wholesale and retail partners have been waiting for. . . . Following on FDA’s initial administrative stay of the MDO, we believe that this recent judicial stay is a good indication that the court finds some merit in Bidi Vapor’s arguments and puts Bidi Vapor’s PMTA one step closer to being properly and fully evaluated by FDA.”

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. The company’s vision is to develop internally, acquire, own or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor. For more information about the company, visit www.KaivalBrands.com.

