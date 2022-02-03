Why Are DXC Tech Shares Surging Today?
- Analysts remained optimistic on DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) post Q3 earnings.
- The Q3 revenue of $4.09 billion, down 4.6% year-on-year, missed the consensus of $4.1 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.92 beat the consensus of $0.91.
- Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar calls DXC Technology a top value idea in IT services and keeps a Buy rating on the shares with a $45 price target. The price target implies an upside of 46.6%.
- While DXC's Q3 headline numbers were a tad above expectations, the big positive news is the "foundational clean-up at the company," Shirvaikar tells investors in a research note.
- Cowen cut the price target to $45 from $50.
- Price Action: DXC shares traded higher by 11.6% at $34.26 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for DXC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|MoffettNathanson
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Susquehanna
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Positive
