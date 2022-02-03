 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2022 3:12am   Comments
  • The Challenger job-cut report for January is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 250,000 for the January 29 week from 260,000 in the previous week.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm productivity increasing at a 2.7% annual rate in the fourth quarter following a 5.2% drop in the third quarter. Unit labor costs are projected to rise at a 1.5% rate in the quarter.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for January is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final services PMI for January is likely to hold at the 50.9 flash level in January.
  • Data on factory orders for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders dropping 0.2% in December.
  • The ISM's services index for January is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM’s index is expected to decline to 60 in January from 622 in the previous month.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

