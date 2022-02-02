SRAX Announces Availability of Replays from 2022 Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, hosted the 2022 Sequire Metals & Mining Conference, a preeminent virtual investor event. The conference took place on Jan. 27 and featured presentations from more than 70 premier metals and mining stock market companies, as well as talks with industry experts. SRAX has announced the availability of replays from the conference and invited interested parties to visit https://ibn.fm/RQtDx to view presentations and keynotes from the event.

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, visit www.SRAX.com.

