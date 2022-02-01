Vicinity Bags Order From Skydome For 50 EV Trucks
- Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has signed a sales and marketing agreement with Skydome Auto and Truck Centre Inc, an automotive dealer and service center in Ontario, Canada.
- The agreement includes an initial order for 50 VMC 1200 Class 3 electric trucks. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Skydome has also been appointed to act as Vicinity's exclusive dealer in the City of Brampton, a part of the Greater Toronto region in Ontario.
- The VMC 1200 deliveries are expected to begin with five in the second quarter of 2022.
- Price Action: VEV shares are trading higher by 7.17% at $3.29 on the last check Tuesday.
