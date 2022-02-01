 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vicinity Bags Order From Skydome For 50 EV Trucks
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 12:09pm   Comments
Share:
Vicinity Bags Order From Skydome For 50 EV Trucks
  • Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has signed a sales and marketing agreement with Skydome Auto and Truck Centre Inc, an automotive dealer and service center in Ontario, Canada.
  • The agreement includes an initial order for 50 VMC 1200 Class 3 electric trucks. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Skydome has also been appointed to act as Vicinity's exclusive dealer in the City of Brampton, a part of the Greater Toronto region in Ontario.
  • The VMC 1200 deliveries are expected to begin with five in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Price Action: VEV shares are trading higher by 7.17% at $3.29 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VEV)

Proterra Inks Battery Supply Agreement With Vicinity Motor
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com