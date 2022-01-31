 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XpresSpa Extends Partnership With CDC For Biosurveillance At US Airports
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 2:41pm   Comments
Share:
XpresSpa Extends Partnership With CDC For Biosurveillance At US Airports
  • XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) has extended its initial $2 million airport-based biosurveillance program with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through its subsidiary XpresCheck. The extension brings the total contract to $5.6 million.
  • The COVID-19 biosurveillance program, first launched in September 2021, provided testing for travelers arriving from India at three key U.S. airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark-Liberty International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport. 
  • With the recent expansion, the program now tests passengers entering the U.S. from seven African countries, including passengers making connections through the U.K., France, Germany, and Brazil.
  • The expansion includes the addition of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, bringing the number of testing sites to four.
  • Price Action: XSPA shares traded higher by 4.10% at $1.40 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XSPA)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
XpresSpa Group Appoints Scott Milford As CEO
15 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Can XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Buck The Market Trend?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com