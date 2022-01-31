XpresSpa Extends Partnership With CDC For Biosurveillance At US Airports
- XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) has extended its initial $2 million airport-based biosurveillance program with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through its subsidiary XpresCheck. The extension brings the total contract to $5.6 million.
- The COVID-19 biosurveillance program, first launched in September 2021, provided testing for travelers arriving from India at three key U.S. airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark-Liberty International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport.
- With the recent expansion, the program now tests passengers entering the U.S. from seven African countries, including passengers making connections through the U.K., France, Germany, and Brazil.
- The expansion includes the addition of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, bringing the number of testing sites to four.
- Price Action: XSPA shares traded higher by 4.10% at $1.40 on the last check Monday.
