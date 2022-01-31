 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AppHarvest Stock Plunges After Preliminary FY21 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 9:46am   Comments
Share:
AppHarvest Stock Plunges After Preliminary FY21 Results
  • AppHarvest Inc (NASDAQ: APPH) reported preliminary FY21 net sales and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of guidance.
  • The company expects FY21 sales of $8.9 million - $9.1 million (consensus $8.53 million) versus the previously announced outlook of $7.0 million - $9.0 million.
  • Meanwhile, AppHarvest expects FY21 net loss of $(170.0) million - $(172.5) million. The company expects to record a non-cash charge in Q4 of $59.9 million to impair the carrying value of goodwill and definite lived intangible assets related to the recent acquisition of Root AI, Inc.
  • The company anticipates both robotics and software to become revenue-generating in 2023.
  • It sees an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(69.3) million - $(72.5) million versus prior outlook of $(70.0) million - $(75.0) million.
  • Price Action: APPH shares traded lower by 17.8% at $2.80 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APPH)

Why AppHarvest Shares Are Falling
8 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Lows Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com