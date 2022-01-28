CarLotz Launches National Partnership With Privacy4Cars
- CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ: LOTZ) has launched a nationwide partnership with Privacy4Cars.
- Vehicles at all CarLotz hubs have been processed using Privacy4Cars technology. CarLotz will add a visual icon to sales data, in hub and online, for all vehicles available.
- Privacy4Cars is a tech company focused on creating privacy and compliance solutions for vehicles.
- "Privacy, safety, and security should never be a concern when selling a car and, whether consigning or selling directly to us, CarLotz is proud to lead the way," said COO John Foley.
- Price Action: LOTZ shares are trading higher by 3.80% at $1.78 on the last check Friday.
