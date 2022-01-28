 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CarLotz Launches National Partnership With Privacy4Cars
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
CarLotz Launches National Partnership With Privacy4Cars
  • CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ: LOTZ) has launched a nationwide partnership with Privacy4Cars.
  • Vehicles at all CarLotz hubs have been processed using Privacy4Cars technology. CarLotz will add a visual icon to sales data, in hub and online, for all vehicles available.
  • Privacy4Cars is a tech company focused on creating privacy and compliance solutions for vehicles.
  • "Privacy, safety, and security should never be a concern when selling a car and, whether consigning or selling directly to us, CarLotz is proud to lead the way," said COO John Foley.
  • Price Action: LOTZ shares are trading higher by 3.80% at $1.78 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOTZ)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Stock Wars: CarLotz Vs. Carvana
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com