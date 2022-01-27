SRAX To Host Inaugural Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

SRAX will host their inaugural Metals & Mining Conference on January 27, 2022

The conference will be held on Sequire’s Virtual Events platform and will play host to over 70 companies along with a series of industry experts and thought leaders

The event marks the latest iteration of SRAX’s extensive conference series, which saw them host the flagship LD Micro Main Event in October 2021

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced that it will be hosting the inaugural Sequire Metals & Mining Conference, a one-day investor event featuring a number of prominent public mining companies and industry experts, on its Sequire Virtual Events platform on January 27, 2022 (https://ibn.fm/0uDUG).

The metals and mining sector has become increasingly crucial to the proper functioning and health of the global economy. Given the robust level of interest surrounding the sector, SRAX have sought to host a full day of networking and learning featuring some of…

