Hillwood Selects TuSimple To Facilitate Autonomous Trucking Operations
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 3:46pm   Comments
Hillwood Selects TuSimple To Facilitate Autonomous Trucking Operations
  • TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSPcollaborated with Hillwood, an industrial and commercial real estate developer, to integrate its infrastructure specifications into current and future industrial and commercial properties.
  • With the expansion of the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network, Hillwood is actively preparing to meet the demand for autonomous trucks by getting properties ready for autonomous trucking operations.
  • This new facility within Hillwood's AllianceTexas development is intended to serve as an origin and destination facility for L4 autonomous trucks utilizing TuSimple's Autonomous Driving System (ADS).
  • Price Action: TSP shares traded lower by 1.75% at $18.49 on the last check Tuesday.

