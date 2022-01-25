Hillwood Selects TuSimple To Facilitate Autonomous Trucking Operations
- TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP) collaborated with Hillwood, an industrial and commercial real estate developer, to integrate its infrastructure specifications into current and future industrial and commercial properties.
- With the expansion of the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network, Hillwood is actively preparing to meet the demand for autonomous trucks by getting properties ready for autonomous trucking operations.
- This new facility within Hillwood's AllianceTexas development is intended to serve as an origin and destination facility for L4 autonomous trucks utilizing TuSimple's Autonomous Driving System (ADS).
- Price Action: TSP shares traded lower by 1.75% at $18.49 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.