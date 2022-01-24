Franklin Electric Hikes Dividend By 11%
- Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ: FELE) increased its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.195 per share from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.175/share.
- The dividend is payable on February 17, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2022.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $75.95 million as of September 30, 2021. Net cash flows from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 were $93.9 million.
- Price Action: FELE shares traded higher by 2.85% at $89.11 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.