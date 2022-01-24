 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Franklin Electric Hikes Dividend By 11%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 3:09pm   Comments
Share:
Franklin Electric Hikes Dividend By 11%
  • Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ: FELEincreased its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.195 per share from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.175/share.
  • The dividend is payable on February 17, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2022.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $75.95 million as of September 30, 2021. Net cash flows from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 were $93.9 million.
  • Price Action: FELE shares traded higher by 2.85% at $89.11 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FELE)

Franklin Electric Acquires Groundwater Distributor Blake Group For $27.1M Cash
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com