Casdin Capital, Viking Global Investors Inject $250M In Fluidigm
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:42pm   Comments
Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) has approved a $250 million investment by Casdin Capital LLC and Viking Global Investors LP with zero-coupon convertible preferred shares with a conversion price of $3.40/share.

  • The investment will significantly advance the Company's mission through new organic and inorganic growth initiatives while optimizing its cost structure. 
  • Upon closing of the investment, which is expected in late Q1, Fluidigm will change its name to Standard BioTools Inc.
  • Upon closing, Egholm will succeed Chris Linthwaite, President & CEO.
  • To ensure a smooth transition, Chris Linthwaite will continue as Fluidigm's CEO until May 15, 2022, and remain in an advisory role until November 30, 2022.
  • Additionally, Alex Kim will join as Chief Operating Officer and lead transformation activities.
  • Casdin has chosen Eli Casdin as its Board appointee, and Viking has selected Dr. Martin D. Madaus. 
  • Two current company directors will step down at the closing of the investment.
  • The preferred shares will represent approximately 42.4% of Fluidigm's pro forma shares outstanding on an as-converted basis. 
  • The transaction will close in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: FLDM shares are up 0.35% at $2.85 during the market session on the last check Monday.

