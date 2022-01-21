Renovare Environmental Raises $1.3M Via Equity Offering
- Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ: RENO) entered a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors regarding the private placement of ~$1.3 million worth of common stock and warrants.
- The company has agreed to sell ~2.14 million shares and warrants to purchase 2.14 million shares. The purchase price for one share of common stock and one corresponding warrant will be $0.60.
- The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be ~$1.3 million and to close the offering on January 25, 2022.
- Price Action: RENO shares are trading lower by 22.8% at $0.57 on the last check Friday.
