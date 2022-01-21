 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Renovare Environmental Raises $1.3M Via Equity Offering
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 2:41pm   Comments
Share:
Renovare Environmental Raises $1.3M Via Equity Offering
  • Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ: RENOentered a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors regarding the private placement of ~$1.3 million worth of common stock and warrants.
  • The company has agreed to sell ~2.14 million shares and warrants to purchase 2.14 million shares. The purchase price for one share of common stock and one corresponding warrant will be $0.60.
  • The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be ~$1.3 million and to close the offering on January 25, 2022.
  • Price Action: RENO shares are trading lower by 22.8% at $0.57 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RENO)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com