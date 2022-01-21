Disney Plans Live-Action Remake Of 'The Aristocats'

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is digging into its archives for another reboot, this time a live-action version of its 1970 animated feature “The Aristocats.”

What Happened: The new version of “The Aristocats” is being scripted by Will Gluck and Keith Bunin, according to a Deadline report based on unnamed sources. Gluck is producing the film through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner.

Deadline’s sources stated the film’s visual style, with a mostly animal cast, would be similar to the live-action “Lady and the Tramp” remake that premiered on Disney+ in 2019.

No other details of the film’s production were announced, nor is it certain whether this will be a straight-to-streaming release or if it will play in theaters.

Why It Matters: “The Aristocats” is notable for being the last feature film with Walt Disney’s personal involvement. The project was originally intended for Disney’s “Wonderful World of Color” television series, but it was never produced for small screen viewing. Disney revived the project and recruited singer and comedy actor Phil Harris for the voice cast shortly before his death in 1966.

“The Aristocats” was a commercial success in its initial release and in 1980 and 1987 re-releases, with a cumulative worldwide gross of $191 million. Plans for a computer-generated animation remake were announced in 2005, but that project was shelved two years later.

Photo: Courtesy of Disney