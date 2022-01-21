 Skip to main content

XpresSpa Group Appoints Scott Milford As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 10:36am   Comments
  • XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) has appointed current Chief Operating Officer Scott R. Milford to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 19, 2022.
  • The appointment follows the resignation of Doug Satzman for personal reasons.
  • Milford has served on XpresSpa's leadership team since 2019 as Chief People Officer and was promoted to COO in December 2020.
  • Before joining the company, Milford served as VP, People Operations of SoulCycle from January to July 2019.
  • Price Action: XSPA shares are trading lower by 4.19% at $1.49 on the last check Friday.

