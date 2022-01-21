XpresSpa Group Appoints Scott Milford As CEO
- XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) has appointed current Chief Operating Officer Scott R. Milford to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 19, 2022.
- The appointment follows the resignation of Doug Satzman for personal reasons.
- Milford has served on XpresSpa's leadership team since 2019 as Chief People Officer and was promoted to COO in December 2020.
- Before joining the company, Milford served as VP, People Operations of SoulCycle from January to July 2019.
- Price Action: XSPA shares are trading lower by 4.19% at $1.49 on the last check Friday.
