transcoin.me Extends Partnership With Paysafe To Add Cash Funding For Cryptocurrency Exchange
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 7:38am   Comments
  • Specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFEhas extended its collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange transcoin.me.
  • Customers across Europe who prefer to use cash for online transactions can now use Paysafecash, one of Paysafe's eCash solutions, to add some money into their transcoin.me fiat account.
  • Transcoin's existing suite of payment methods already includes Paysafe's digital wallets, Skrill and NETELLER.
  • "Extending these payment solutions to a cash-based service like Paysafecash significantly increases the reach of our cryptocurrency exchange, by extending it to cash-reliant customers," transcoin.me CEO Deniss Belaicuks said.
  • "The ability to use cash-funding for participation in the cryptocurrency exchange allows our cash-based customers access to the space as well as widening the reach of platforms like transcoin.me," Paysafe eCash CEO Udo Müller said.
  • Price Action: PSFE shares traded higher by 4.49% at $3.72 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

