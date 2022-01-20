transcoin.me Extends Partnership With Paysafe To Add Cash Funding For Cryptocurrency Exchange
- Specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) has extended its collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange transcoin.me.
- Customers across Europe who prefer to use cash for online transactions can now use Paysafecash, one of Paysafe's eCash solutions, to add some money into their transcoin.me fiat account.
- Transcoin's existing suite of payment methods already includes Paysafe's digital wallets, Skrill and NETELLER.
- "Extending these payment solutions to a cash-based service like Paysafecash significantly increases the reach of our cryptocurrency exchange, by extending it to cash-reliant customers," transcoin.me CEO Deniss Belaicuks said.
- "The ability to use cash-funding for participation in the cryptocurrency exchange allows our cash-based customers access to the space as well as widening the reach of platforms like transcoin.me," Paysafe eCash CEO Udo Müller said.
- Price Action: PSFE shares traded higher by 4.49% at $3.72 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Tech Trading Ideas