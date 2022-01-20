Ford To Recall About 200,000 Cars Over Brake-Pedal Issue

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is recalling nearly 200,000 cars in the United States, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: The recalls are related to a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

The recall covers certain 2014 Ford Fusion models as well as some 2015 Mustangs and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars.

The vehicles were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii, as per the report.

What’s The Issue: The recalls are related to a rubber brake pedal part, which could disintegrate in high temperatures and humidity and keep the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash.

The report did not say if the issue has led to any injuries or incident.

What Next: Owners of the vehicles would be notified by mail starting March 3 and dealers would replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 7.9% lower at $22.4 a share on Wednesday. The stock is up 3% so far this year.

Photo: Courtesy of Mariordo via Wikimedia