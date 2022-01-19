 Skip to main content

Parsons Secures $100M Task Order For US Department Of Homeland Security COVID-19 Testing
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 12:55pm   Comments
  • Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSNhas secured a task order to provide testing solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities across the U.S.
  • The award includes a one-year base and two one-year option periods for a potential total value of more than $100 million.
  • The task order was issued under the DHS COVID-19 Testing Solutions IDIQ, on which the company was awarded a contract in November 2020.
  • Parsons will supply emergency use authorized, portable, rapid molecular, and quick antigen test kits to the DHS and provide logistics, coordination, and training support.
  • Price Action: PSN shares are trading lower by 0.09% at $32.77 on the last check Wednesday.

