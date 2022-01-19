Arcimoto Partners With Adventure Center To Begin FUV Rentals In Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) is partnering with Adventure Center to rent Fun Utility Vehicles (FUV) in Fort Lauderdale starting February 2022.
- Adventure Center is the seventh planned Arcimoto rental location, with rentals also available in San Francisco, San Diego, Santa Monica, Key West, Marco Island, Florida, and Eugene, Oregon.
- "Adventure Center has long been leading the charge for three-wheel vehicle rentals in South Florida, and we are thrilled to now offer their customers a pure electric option," said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO.
- Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 0.86% at $7.01 on the last check Wednesday.
