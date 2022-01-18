Recruiter.Com Predicts 40% Sequential Revenue Growth In Q4
- Recruiter.Com Group Inc (NASDAQ: RCRT) predicts ~40% sequential quarterly growth in Q4 and 166% overall year-over-year revenue growth.
- The company expects total revenue of $8.8 million, above the consensus of $6.95 million. The company anticipates Software subscriptions of $0.75 million, +61% Q/Q, and On-demand recruiting services of $5.5 million, +60% Q/Q.
- Recruiter.Com predicts FY21 revenue of $22.6 million.
- "We predict US employers will spend approximately $50 billion more hiring talent in 2022 than they did pre-pandemic, and Recruiter.com is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth," stated CEO Evan Sohn.
- Price Action: RCRT shares are trading lower by 7.38% at $2.45 on the last check Tuesday.
