 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recruiter.Com Predicts 40% Sequential Revenue Growth In Q4
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 3:32pm   Comments
Share:
Recruiter.Com Predicts 40% Sequential Revenue Growth In Q4
  • Recruiter.Com Group Inc (NASDAQ: RCRTpredicts ~40% sequential quarterly growth in Q4 and 166% overall year-over-year revenue growth. 
  • The company expects total revenue of $8.8 million, above the consensus of $6.95 million. The company anticipates Software subscriptions of $0.75 million, +61% Q/Q, and On-demand recruiting services of $5.5 million, +60% Q/Q.
  • Recruiter.Com predicts FY21 revenue of $22.6 million.
  • "We predict US employers will spend approximately $50 billion more hiring talent in 2022 than they did pre-pandemic, and Recruiter.com is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth," stated CEO Evan Sohn.
  • Price Action: RCRT shares are trading lower by 7.38% at $2.45 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RCRT)

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
59 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com