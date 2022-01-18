 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Danaos Stock Gains On New Charter Arrangements
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
Danaos Stock Gains On New Charter Arrangements
  • Danaos Corp (NYSE: DAC) has entered into new charter arrangements for 11 vessels ranging between 2,500 to 10,000 TEU with major liner companies.
  • These charters have a revenue weighted average contract duration of 4.7 years, commencing on the expiration of existing charters between February 2022 and April 2023 and extending to May 2028.
  • The new charters increase Danaos' contracted revenue backlog by ~$870 million or ~$700 million in contracted EBITDA. Inclusive of these charters, the total contracted operating revenue was $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.
  • Contract coverage in terms of operating days is now 95% for 2022, 77% for 2023, and 57% for 2024.
  • The company also agreed to sell two 20-year-old 6,422 TEU vessels for $130 million and are expected to be delivered to their buyer in November 2022.
  • "We are very pleased to announce the continued improvement of our contracted backlog with multi-year charters for 11 of our vessels and the profitable sale of two older vessels. The combined result is up to $1 billion of contracted revenue accretion and sales proceeds. These transactions significantly improve our liquidity and cash flow visibility for the next several years and further strengthen our balance sheet," said CEO John Coustas.
  • Price Action: DAC shares are trading higher by 6.58% at $78.92 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAC)

5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canadian Pacific Railway, Royalty Pharma And More
A Look Into Danaos Debt
COVID-Era Shipping Stocks: The (Super) Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com