Read Why Block Bonded With This SaaS Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 11:13am   Comments
  • Ally, Inc, a Software-as-a-Service platform, collaborated with Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) to streamline transactions and delivery opportunities for businesses. The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed.
  • Block, formerly Square, is a global technology company focusing on financial services and its products include Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD54566975.
  • Ally and Square will offer restaurant, retail, and eCommerce businesses a fully integrated suite of tools to maximize profits, reduce costs, and streamline deliveries to loyal customers.
  • Through the integration with Square, Ally customers can use Square's payment processing tools and other features, such as payroll and customer loyalty programs, for a cohesive ordering and fulfillment platform.
  • Price Action: SQ shares traded higher by 0.34% at $133.74 on the last check Tuesday.

