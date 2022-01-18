Atlas Pockets $5M Environmental Services Contract From ConocoPhillips
- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) has secured a $5 million contract to provide environmental services to ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). The contract is for a five-year term.
- Services under the contract include assessing and remediation of petroleum-oil impacted soil and groundwater associated with historical oilfield activity in the western region of the U.S.
- Price Action: ATCX shares closed higher by 5.3% at $8.50 on Friday, while COP shares are trading higher by 1.72% at $88.23 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
