KBR Bags Engineering Contract For Woodside's H2OK Project
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 7:15am   Comments
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured an engineering services contract from Woodside Energy (USA) Inc. for the proposed H2OK liquid hydrogen production facility project in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • KBR will provide a front-end engineering design for Woodside's H2OK liquid hydrogen facility.
  • Cryogenic liquid hydrogen is used in the transportation industry as a fuel for fleets where the combustion of liquid hydrogen produces zero emissions, with water as the only by-product.
  • Price Action: KBR shares closed higher by 0.86% at $47.85 on Friday.

