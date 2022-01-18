KBR Bags Engineering Contract For Woodside's H2OK Project
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured an engineering services contract from Woodside Energy (USA) Inc. for the proposed H2OK liquid hydrogen production facility project in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- KBR will provide a front-end engineering design for Woodside's H2OK liquid hydrogen facility.
- Cryogenic liquid hydrogen is used in the transportation industry as a fuel for fleets where the combustion of liquid hydrogen produces zero emissions, with water as the only by-product.
- Price Action: KBR shares closed higher by 0.86% at $47.85 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.