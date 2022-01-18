 Skip to main content

Here's How Facebook Aims To Capitalize On Metaverse
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 6:01am   Comments
  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) aims to capitalize on pupil movements, body poses, and nose scrunching of human expression in building its metaverse, Financial Times reports
  • Meta has patented multiple technologies that wield users' biometric data to help power what they see and make their digital avatars animated realistically. 
  • The patents also indicate how the Silicon Valley group looks to cash in on its virtual world, with hyper-targeted advertising and sponsored content that mirrors its existing $85 billion-a-year ad-based business model. 
  • Related Content: Apple Vs. Facebook: How The Race For The Metaverse Space Is Shaping Up
  • Meta's ambitions include proposals for a "virtual store."
  • Meta's patents relate to eye and face-tracking technology, including a system for tracking a user's facial expressions through a headset, a "wearable magnetic sensor system" around a torso for "body pose tracking," and "avatar personalization engine."
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.08% at $325 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

