Here's How Facebook Aims To Capitalize On Metaverse
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) aims to capitalize on pupil movements, body poses, and nose scrunching of human expression in building its metaverse, Financial Times reports.
- Meta has patented multiple technologies that wield users' biometric data to help power what they see and make their digital avatars animated realistically.
- The patents also indicate how the Silicon Valley group looks to cash in on its virtual world, with hyper-targeted advertising and sponsored content that mirrors its existing $85 billion-a-year ad-based business model.
- Meta's ambitions include proposals for a "virtual store."
- Meta's patents relate to eye and face-tracking technology, including a system for tracking a user's facial expressions through a headset, a "wearable magnetic sensor system" around a torso for "body pose tracking," and "avatar personalization engine."
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.08% at $325 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
