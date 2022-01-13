 Skip to main content

QuantumScape Inks Strategic Multi-Year Agreement With Fluence
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 2:10pm   Comments
  • QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QShas signed a multi-year agreement with Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) to introduce solid-state lithium-metal battery technology to stationary energy storage applications. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Along with the agreement, which reserves batteries produced at QuantumScape's pre-pilot production facility, QS-0, the companies will work together to validate and test QuantumScape solid-state battery cells for use in Fluence's proprietary stationary storage products.
  • "Fluence and QuantumScape share the same mission to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions through innovation and adoption of energy storage technologies, so our collaboration is a natural fit," said Jagdeep Singh, co-founder, and CEO of QuantumScape.
  • The companies expect to enter into a large-scale supply agreement in the course of the collaboration.
  • Price Action: QS shares are trading higher by 2.20% at $21.38 and FLNC lower by 1.67% at $25.39 on the last check Thursday.

